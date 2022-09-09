Giants list Kavon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari as doubtful

Getty Images

When Giants head coach Brian Daboll addressed the status of the team’s injured players at his Friday press conference, he said that the team would be waiting until Sunday to make a decisions about availability.

The Giants didn’t rule anyone out on their final injury report of the week, but the status of some of the players on their injury report is a little less of a coin flip than Daboll’s comments suggested. In the case of edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf), that’s not a good thing for their chances of playing.

Both players have been listed as doubtful, which makes it unlikely that they’ll be available against the Titans on Sunday. Jihad Ward, Oshane Ximenes, and Tomon Fox are the other options on the edge for the Giants.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (Achilles) has a more positive outlook. He’s off the injury report entirely and on track to play.

That leaves safety Dane Belton (clavicle) as their only truly questionable player this weekend.