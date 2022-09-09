Greedy Williams to miss time with hamstring injury

Getty Images

Browns cornerback Greedy Williams won’t play in the season opener against the Panthers and it sounds like he could be missing more games in the weeks to come.

Williams was listed as limited with a hamstring injury on Wednesday, but was out of practice on Thursday and Friday. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Williams is going to be out for a while as a result of the injury.

“It’s unfortunate and I feel bad for Greedy,” Stefanski said, via Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com.

Third-round pick Martin Emerson Jr. is set to step into the lineup in place of Williams.

Right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) is listed as questionable after a week of limited practices. Offensive lineman Chris Hubbard (elbow) and wide receiver Michael Woods (hamstring) join him in that category.