Isaiah Wynn says he’s playing Sunday

Getty Images

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said earlier this week that right tackle Isaiah Wynn has a shot of playing against the Dolphins despite a back injury, but Wynn gave a more emphatic answer to a question about his availability on Friday.

Wynn told reporters that he will definitely be playing in the season opener. He has been limited in practice all week, but the fact that he made the trip to South Florida for this week’s practices was always a good sign for his chances of being in the lineup.

It remains to be seen if the Patriots will confirm Wynn’s response or if they will list him as questionable when they issue injury designations for the opener.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee), running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery (knee), and safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin) have also been limited all of this week.