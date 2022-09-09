John Harbaugh confident Lamar Jackson will be Ravens QB for a long time

Posted by Josh Alper on September 9, 2022, 1:27 PM EDT
The question of whether Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will get a new contract before the 2022 season was answered on Friday.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said that talks on a new deal have been shelved until after Jackson wraps up his fifth NFL season. There are a lot of directions things could go once the Ravens and Jackson get to that point and the failure to reach an agreement now will lead some to doubt whether that will happen at any point, but head coach John Harbaugh said at a Friday press conference that he still believes that a long-term deal will be struck.

“I think all the feelings you would expect that anybody would have you probably have,” Harbaugh said. “Probably not for me as much because I wasn’t directly involved in any back and forth. You’re hopeful. Those things will work themselves out in the end, I’m confident in that. I said at the beginning, that’ll happen when it’s time and when it’s time it’ll happen. Lamar’s playing quarterback, he’s going to be playing quarterback here for a long time. He and I talked about it yesterday a little bit, like ‘OK, let’s go be our best and go focus on football.’ That’s what he’s been doing all along. I know nothing will change with that and just focused on Sunday.”

Sunday brings a road game with the Jets and the first of at least 17 highly scrutinized performances that will set the stage for some big decisions next offseason.

10 responses to “John Harbaugh confident Lamar Jackson will be Ravens QB for a long time

  1. Harbaugh has to say positive statements. The fact that Jackson wants a guaranteed contract basically makes things a non-starter. He’s betting on himself which could be dangerous or very lucrative.

  3. Never trust what a coach says about the GM and owner’s responsibilities; Lamar is either the smartest QB in football, or the next Kirk Cousins… either way, he wins Lol the ravens should be ashamed of how theyve handled their QB1, they picked him, now they should pay him… other teams will be happy to

  6. Gotta love it when a guy believes in himself sticks to his guns, no matter what YOU say. On another note, if Lamar plays and gets that amazing career-ending hit that I’m still waiting to see, but apparently happens all the time, he only gets 23 million for the rest of life vs untold millions. If Lamar Jackson can’t play football for the Baltimore Ravens anymore, I don’t care whether he has $100 in the bank on 100 million. Do you?

  8. Yeah, but … why would he want him to be? Lamar could set the Ravens back for a half decade or more

  10. The NFL is first and foremost a for-profit enterprise, with very skilled managers handling player contracts for the owners. That being said, I think Lemar Jackson is at a strong disadvantage in negotiating his contract extension with the Ravens. It’s almost like the Ravens are taking advantage of Jackson’s loyalty to the team and his teammates.

