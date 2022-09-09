Josey Jewell sits out Friday’s practice after being limited Thursday

Getty Images

Broncos inside linebacker Josey Jewell‘s calf injury limited him during Thursday’s practice. It kept him out of Friday’s practice.

Coach Nathaniel Hackett called Jewell “day to day.”

Offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee), outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder/knee) and wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip) remained limited Friday.

Hackett would not reveal whether Gregory is limited by his shoulder or his knee. The Broncos, though, expect him to make his Broncos’ debut Monday night.

“Right now, he’s just limited, and we expect him to be OK,” Hackett said, via Ellie Kinney of the team website.