Josh Allen on his stiff arm: Just an example of what I’m willing to do to win

USA TODAY Sports

For Bills quarterback Josh Allen, rushing has always been a significant part of his game.

That was on display for much of Thursday’s 31-10 victory over the Rams, with Allen finishing the contest as Buffalo’s leading rusher. He took 10 carries for 56 yards, scoring on a 4-yard touchdown. He was able to power over the goal line despite L.A. linebacker Bobby Wagner trying to tackle him.

Allen also stiff-armed Rams safety Nick Scott to the ground on an 8-yard run in the third quarter to convert third-and-7.

On the stiff-arm, Allen said he was just trying to make a play for the team on third down.

“Just doing what I can do to try to get a first down — that’s it,” Allen said postgame. “Guys appreciate that. I play hard. I want to win games, no matter how I can do it. That’s just, I guess, an example of what I’m willing to do to win a game and just try to get a first down and allow us to keep moving the ball. So, it’s just all in the heat of the moment and I think guys appreciate that.”

But being a quarterback who runs like Allen does can put him in harm’s way. When asked if he likes running that much, Allen replied, “I like winning.

“Whatever I’m asked to do, I’m willing to do. And, again, limiting the hits — sliding, getting out of bounds — it’s [of] the utmost importance there. The best ability is availability. But, again, when called upon to do something for my team, I want to do it.”

Allen didn’t slide or get out of bounds much on Thursday and took some pretty hard hits. But he’ll have some time to heal, as the Bills don’t play again until next Monday night when they host the Titans.