Kam Curl out, Logan Thomas questionable for Commanders

The Commanders will be down a safety for the season opener.

The team released its final injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars and Kam Curl has been ruled out. Curl has been out of practice this week with a thumb injury.

Darrick Forest is listed as Curl’s backup on Washington’s depth chart.

Tight end Logan Thomas is listed as questionable. He’s coming back from a torn ACL and was activated from the physically unable to perform list on August 22, but said earlier this week that he wasn’t sure if he’d be cleared for game action in time to face Jacksonville.

Washington also listed tight end Cole Turner as questionable. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury.