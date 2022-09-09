Ken Walker remains out of practice

Getty Images

The Seahawks did not practice Friday, instead holding a walk-through. But they had to put out an estimated practice report.

Seattle listed rookie running back Ken Walker III as a non-participant.

After Walker underwent a hernia procedure in mid-August, the Seahawks pointed toward his return for the season opener, but Walker’s availability for Monday night looks less likely by the day.

Walker played 12 offensive snaps and one on special teams in the preseason opener against Pittsburgh. He had five carries for 19 yards, one catch for 11 yards and a kickoff return for 22 yards.

Walker missed the rest of the preseason with his injury.

The Seahawks drafted Walker 41st overall to pair with Rashaad Penny.

Long snapper Tyler Ott (shoulder), cornerback Artie Burns (groin) and linebacker Alton Robinson (knee) also were listed as non-participants again Friday.

Offensive tackle Jake Curhan (elbow), cornerback Sidney Jones IV (concussion), linebacker Boye Mafe (shoulder) and safety Ryan Neal (ankle) returned to full participation after being limited Thursday.

Offensive guard Damien Lewis (knee/ankle) still was limited on the estimated report, and offensive guard Gabe Jackson (knee) again was listed as a full participant.