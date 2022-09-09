Kyle Shanahan “trying to think positively” on George Kittle

Getty Images

49ers tight end George Kittle missed a second straight practice on Thursday with a groin injury and that leaves his status for Sunday’s opener against the Bears very much up in the air.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about Kittle’s availability during an appearance on KNBR Friday morning. His answer didn’t do much to instill confidence that Kittle will be able to play in Chicago this weekend.

“I don’t know yet,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I’m really hoping it will be all right. I’m trying to think positively on it. He didn’t end up getting to go yesterday . . . but they’ll hit him hard [today]. They’ll do it all morning, and hopefully, he’ll be able to get out there and do some red zone work today.”

The 49ers practice again on Friday and they’ll issue injury designations for Sunday later in the day. Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley, and Tyler Kroft would be the next men up at tight end if Kittle is unable to play.