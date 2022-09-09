Kyren Williams will undergo surgery today to repair high-ankle sprain

Getty Images

The Rams had a plan for running back Kyren Williams, but they never got to see him with the offensive unit. Williams injured his ankle during kickoff return coverage in the first quarter. It was the only snap he played.

Medical testing revealed a high-ankle sprain for Williams, and coach Sean McVay announced Williams will undergo surgery today.

Williams is expected to miss 6-8 weeks, according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

The Rams couldn’t generate anything on the ground, running for only 52 yards on 18 carries. Darrell Henderson had 13 carries for 47 yards and Cam Akers gained no yards on three carries.

Center Brian Allen also will undergo surgery today, with his knee injury keeping him out 2-4 weeks, McVay announced.

Left tackle Joe Noteboom (knee strain) and long snapper Matt Orzech (calf) are day to day, McVay said, and are expected to play against the Falcons in Week 2.