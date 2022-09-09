Markus Golden agrees to one-year extension with Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals will be keeping one of their key edge rushers around for at least another season.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Markus Golden has agreed to a one-year contract extension with Arizona through 2023.

The deal will pay Golden up to $6.5 million next season.

Golden began his career with the Cardinals as a second-round pick back in 2015. He registered 12.5 sacks in his second season, but didn’t get back to double-digit sacks until he signed with the Giants in 2019.

The Cardinals brought him back in 2020, acquiring him from New York for a second-round pick. He led Arizona with 11.0 sacks last season, also recording 10 tackles for loss, 19 quarterback hits, and four forced fumbles.

In 94 games with 54 starts, Golden has 44.5 sacks, 55, tackles for loss, 110 quarterback hits, and 11 forced fumbles.