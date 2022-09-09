Michael Thomas, Tyrann Mathieu questionable

USA TODAY Sports

Michael Thomas has not played a game since Jan. 17, 2021. The Saints are hoping he can play the first game of 2022.

Thomas had limited practices all week, and the Saints list the receiver as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

“I think he’s gotten better every day,” Saints coach Dennis Allen said, via video from the team. “I like where he’s at. Certainly, we’ve got a couple of more days before we get to game day to figure it out. I thought overall he was progressing in the right direction.”

Thomas missed most of the past two seasons with ankle injuries that required two surgeries. He now is working his way back from a hamstring injury.

The Saints ruled out receiver Tre’Quan Smith (groin), running back Dwayne Washington (hamstring) and cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle).

Offensive tackle Landon Young (hip), safety J.T. Gray (hamstring) and safety Tyrann Mathieu (illness) are questionable. Mathieu popped up on the list Friday after he missed practice.

Center Erik McCoy (calf) and linebacker Pete Werner (groin) were off the report after full practices.