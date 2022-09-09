Mike McCarthy on Dak Prescott: I don’t have any concern

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was listed on Thursday’s injury report as limited with an ankle issue.

But after the session, Prescott insisted he was fine — the “injury” was simply a matter of some discomfort with a new pair of shoes.

On Friday, head coach Mike McCarthy assured reporters Prescott being limited on Thursday was only precautionary.

“He’s going to be a full participant today,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I anticipate he’ll be the same tomorrow, so I don’t have any concern [for Sunday].”

Gehlken notes that while McCarthy was asked if Prescott got an MRI on his ankle, the head coach only said the team “checked him out” and that Prescott is fine.

In an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, team owner Jerry Jones echoed the same sentiment.

“[Dak] had some discomfort there, but it was checked out thoroughly [and there was] nothing to it,” Jones said, via BobbyBelt of 105.3 The Fan.

Prescott being a full participant in Friday’s practice should eliminate most concerns for his availability. But it may be worth monitoring whether or not Prescott shows any discomfort during Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.