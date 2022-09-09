Myles Garrett named Week 1’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett hopes to get the 2022 season off to a winning start against the Panthers this weekend and he helped kids in the Cleveland area get their school year off to a good start recently.

Garrett has been recognized as the NFLPA Community MVP for Week One after hosting an event in conjunction with the United Way of Greater Cleveland for more than 250 kids. Those in attendance received free haircuts and hair styling before their first day of school as well as essential back-to-school supplies.

Garrett has hosted other events with the United Way and was named the first community science ambassador for the Cleveland Museum of Natural History earlier this year.

“I’m passionate about uplifting the next generation and I plan to positively impact as many lives as possible for as long as I can,” Garrett said in a statement.

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Garrett’s foundation or a charity of his choice in recognition of his work. He will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.