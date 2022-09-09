Nathaniel Hackett shrugs at Pete Carroll’s invitation to boo Russell Wilson

Getty Images

On Thursday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll essentially gave Seattle fans express permission to let former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hear it on Monday night. On Friday, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett shrugged at Carroll giving the 12s a license to boo.

“I kind of randomly heard that,” Hackett told reporters. “In the end, for us, it’s about just going out to win a football game. We know it’s going to be a hostile environment, no matter who the quarterback is out there. I think that just the entire organization — I know that they appreciate him, and they know all the games that he’s won and all the things that he’s done for that community and everybody. We are proud to have him here in Denver. We’re going to rally around him and, either way, it’s a hostile place, so we’re excited for it.”

Wilson’s return makes the natural hostility a little stronger, especially if fans blame him for the divorce. In fairness, both sides are responsible. The Seahawks refused to embrace him like a true franchise quarterback. Wilson wanted to be more central to the offense. After getting two market-value contracts, the Seahawks didn’t want to do it again. So they traded him to a team that would.

While the fans shouldn’t make it petty or personal (by chanting, say, “Go Hawks” or “Let’s Ride”), and they definitely shouldn’t boo him relentlessly like Packers fans razzed Brett Favre in 2009, there’s nothing wrong with being loud and raucous and disruptive to Wilson’s efforts to run the offense and to help the team win the game.