Odell Beckham Jr.: “My heart” is with the Rams

Getty Images

Earlier this week, free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. half joked that he’d sign with the team that wins the regular-season opener in L.A. After the Bills blew out the Rams, however, OBJ sounded like a guy who remains loyal to the Rams.

“My heart is wit them Rams… they show me what the NFL is suppose to be like … and we won a ring,” Beckham tweeted on Thursday night, after it was clear that the Bills were blowing out the Rams. “I’m forever grateful.”

The Rams have been using that gratitude to strike a balance between keeping him around but not putting him on the team. From maintaining a locker with his name on it to having him participate in the pregame Super Bowl celebration, the Rams have essentially expanded the roster to 54.

Some wonder whether the Rams are pushing the envelope by having Beckham on the team without technically putting him on the team. After the game, quarterback Matthew Stafford referred to Beckham as “a great teammate of mine” in the present, not past, sense.

If anyone else wants to change that, they know what to do. Make an offer he won’t refuse. Pursue him aggressively, with players and coaches making it clear how badly they want him.

Through it all, Beckham has the advantage of time and flexibility. He can sign with any team. If Thursday night’s opener wasn’t a fluke, he can pick another team — the Bills or anyone else.

For now, the Rams have the clear edge. Until he signs a contract, Beckham has the clear ability to go wherever he wants.

He apparently wants to stay in L.A. Maybe, if the Chargers finally achieve their potential, he’ll simply trade one shade of blue and yellow for another.