Rams lose starting center Brian Allen for 2-4 weeks with knee injury

The Rams’ offensive line struggled in Thursday night’s loss to the Bills, and things aren’t getting any better.

Rams center Brian Allen will miss two to four weeks with a knee injury, head coach Sean McVay announced today.

Allen played every snap for the Rams’ offense on Thursday night, and it’s unclear when he suffered the injury.

With Allen out, starting right guard Coleman Shelton will play center, and backup guard Tremayne Anchrum will start in Shelton’s place.

Rams left tackle Joe Noteboom is also dealing with a knee injury, but McVay said he expects Noteboom to play in Week Two.