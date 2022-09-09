Rams lose starting center Brian Allen for 2-4 weeks with knee injury

Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens
The Rams’ offensive line struggled in Thursday night’s loss to the Bills, and things aren’t getting any better.

Rams center Brian Allen will miss two to four weeks with a knee injury, head coach Sean McVay announced today.

Allen played every snap for the Rams’ offense on Thursday night, and it’s unclear when he suffered the injury.

With Allen out, starting right guard Coleman Shelton will play center, and backup guard Tremayne Anchrum will start in Shelton’s place.

Rams left tackle Joe Noteboom is also dealing with a knee injury, but McVay said he expects Noteboom to play in Week Two.

  1. Maybe Sean McVay in the future should let some of the starters play in the preseason to get into some sort of game shape. The OL,DL and LBs were all gassed by halftime against the Buffalo Bills.

  2. They’ll sign a couple pro bowl starters for 12 million each. Ruth Langmore running the salary cap has been the best thing ever.

