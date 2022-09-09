Rams report “visit” with Odell Beckham Jr.

Getty Images

Star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent but spent Thursday night with the Rams. He participated in the pregame Super Bowl celebration with his former (and maybe soon current) teammates.

That meant the Rams had to report his presence as a “visit,” which they did on Friday’s personnel notice.

Beckham’s “heart” remains with the Rams, who are leaving the light on for his return. They have left a locker with his name on it in their locker room.

The blowout loss to the Bills on opening night showed just how much the Rams need Beckham, who is rehabbing the ACL he tore in the Super Bowl. Cooper Kupp, the NFL’s offensive player of the year in 2021, picked up where he left off with 13 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown.

But Ben Skowronek was the team’s second-leading wideout with four catches for 25 yards. Tight end Tyler Higbee had five receptions for 39 yards and running back Darrell Henderson five for 26.

Free agent signee Allen Robinson was targeted only twice and made one catch for 12 yards.

Beckham became a significant part of the Rams’ offense after signing in November. He caught 27 passes for 305 yards with five touchdowns in the regular season before adding 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason.