Ravens pull plug on contract talks with Lamar Jackson

USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said that the deadline for doing a new deal with the team was “probably” Friday. On Friday, the Ravens removed the “probably.”

“Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson,” Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign.”

While the statement seemingly closes the door on doing a deal from now until the end of the season, the Ravens likely would give Jackson whatever their last, best offer was, if he decides to accept it. (And if that happens before he potentially suffers a significant injury.) Possibly implicit in DeCosta’s statement is an acknowledgement that Jackson has conclusively refused their last, best offer.

Hopefully, Jackson made a good decision in choosing between Door No. 1 (the team’s best offer on a long-term deal) and Door No. 2 (whatever happens next). In a subsequent item, we’ll lay out what Door No. 2 may look like for Jackson and the Ravens. By not accepting the team’s last, best offer, that’s the path Jackson clearly has chosen to follow.