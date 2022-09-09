Ravens pull plug on contract talks with Lamar Jackson

Posted by Mike Florio on September 9, 2022, 11:21 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said that the deadline for doing a new deal with the team was “probably” Friday. On Friday, the Ravens removed the “probably.”

“Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson,” Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign.”

While the statement seemingly closes the door on doing a deal from now until the end of the season, the Ravens likely would give Jackson whatever their last, best offer was, if he decides to accept it. (And if that happens before he potentially suffers a significant injury.) Possibly implicit in DeCosta’s statement is an acknowledgement that Jackson has conclusively refused their last, best offer.

Hopefully, Jackson made a good decision in choosing between Door No. 1 (the team’s best offer on a long-term deal) and Door No. 2 (whatever happens next). In a subsequent item, we’ll lay out what Door No. 2 may look like for Jackson and the Ravens. By not accepting the team’s last, best offer, that’s the path Jackson clearly has chosen to follow.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Ravens pull plug on contract talks with Lamar Jackson

  1. The last option is a tag and trade, but I would imagine an interested team would just call the bluff and wait for him to be released.

  4. Lamar is overplaying His Hand , The guy is a mediocre quarterback with wheels, if God forbid He injures His leg running around taking shots He is done . That is a lot of money to leave on the table .

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.