Report: Rams RB Kyren Williams suffered a high-ankle sprain

Rams running back Kyren Williams didn’t have the most enjoyable NFL debut.

Williams and the Rams were thumped 31-10 by the Bills and the fifth-round pick wasn’t around for much of the action. Williams left early in the contest with an ankle injury after playing one special teams snap and it sounds like it will be a while before he’s back on the field.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Williams has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain. He could miss up to six weeks as a result of the injury and that could mean he’s headed for a stint on injured reserve.

Darrell Henderson got the bulk of the work at running back on Thursday night. Cam Akers and Jake Funk are also on the 53-man roster.