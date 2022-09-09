Rob Havenstein: We have to correct things with urgency and without panic

Getty Images

Rams tackle Rob Havenstein agreed to a three-year contract extension on Wednesday, but there wasn’t much for Havenstein to celebrate on Thursday after the pregame ceremony honoring the Rams’ Super Bowl title.

The Bills racked up seven sacks and 15 quarterback hits during a 31-10 win and they did it by rushing four players on almost every snap. Havenstein made no effort to sugarcoat the performance after the final whistle and stressed the need to fix what went wrong without hitting the panic button after 60 minutes of football.

“No one’s happy right now. Every guy on the offensive line right now is pointing the finger at himself. This one hurts. There’s no silver lining in this. It’s about correcting the things that need to be corrected with urgency — never panic,” Havenstein said, via Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com. “Panic never wins in the NFL. That’s not how our line’s going to handle it. We’re going to keep this thing moving.”

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford spent the offseason dealing with an elbow injury, but said many times before the opener that he feels fine. If the line isn’t able to hold up better in the weeks to come, the elbow might not be the only part of Stafford’s body causing him problems.