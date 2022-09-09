Rondale Moore out, J.J. Watt questionable for Cardinals

Getty Images

DeAndre Hopkins won’t be the only wide receiver missing from the Cardinals lineup against the Chiefs on Sunday.

The Cardinals have ruled Rondale Moore out with a hamstring injury that he suffered in practice on Thursday. Marquise Brown, A.J. Green, Andy Isabella, and Greg Dortch will be the available wideouts for Arizona.

Defensive end J.J. Watt also missed practice on Friday and has been sidelined by a calf injury all week. The Cardinals have not ruled him out, however.

Watt is listed as questionable along with tight end Zach Ertz (calf), who was a limited participant on Friday. Cornerback Byron Murphy (illness) and guard Justin Pugh (neck) are also questionable.

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen (toe) and offensive lineman Cody Ford (ankle) will not play.