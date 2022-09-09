Ronnie Stanley doubtful, J.K. Dobbins and Marcus Peters questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

It looks like Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley isn’t quite ready for game action.

After he was limited in Wednesday’s practice and didn’t participate on Thursday, Stanley was limited again on Friday. Baltimore has listed him as doubtful for the season opener against the Jets.

Stanley is returning from ankle surgery last October. He was on the physically unable to perform list until Aug. 26 but did not start practicing until Monday.

Per Jamison Hensley, Ja'Wuan James is expected to start at left tackle in Stanley’s stead. He’s played only 18 snaps at left tackle in eight seasons.

The outlook is better for cornerback Marcus Peters and running back J.K. Dobbins, who are both returning from season-ending knee injuries. Dobbins was limited on Friday and Peters did not practice. But both are listed as questionable for the game.

Defensive tackle Travis Jones, who missed all three days of practice with a knee injury, is the only Ravens player declared out.

While tight end Nick Boyle did not practice on Thursday he was a full participant on Friday and has no injury status.

Veteran defenders Calais Campbell and Juston Houston received veteran rest days on Friday and are also set to play.