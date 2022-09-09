Sean McVay on loss to Bills: We’re going to respond the right way to this setback

Getty Images

The Rams didn’t look like a Super Bowl team in Thursday night’s 31-10 loss to the Bills, but Rams head coach Sean McVay was not discouraged afterward.

McVay said repeatedly that he blames himself for not having his team better prepared, and that he is confident that Rams will play much better against the Falcons in Week Two.

“This isn’t the first setback we’ve experienced,” McVay said. “We’re going to respond the right way. I do trust that. All I know how to do is look at this film, correct it, put together a good week of preparation and be ready to go against the Falcons next week. There’s no way to put it other than, didn’t do a good enough job. It starts with me, and overall we can execute better in a lot of areas.”

McVay also said that the Bills provided a tough challenge for anyone.

“That’s gonna be a really, really good football team,” McVay said. “Tonight was a humbling night. . . . But my favorite part about sports is the opportunity to respond.”