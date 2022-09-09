Shaquille Leonard ruled out for Week 1

Getty Images

The Colts will be missing a key piece of their defense in Houston on Sunday.

Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Friday that linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been ruled out for the season opener. Leonard is returning from offseason back surgery and did not get on the field before the team cut their roster to 53 players.

Reich said earlier this week that Leonard is not at 100 percent, but that he was comfortable playing him at 80 percent. Ruling him out on Friday suggests he’s not at that number just yet.

The Colts will be in Jacksonville in Week 2 and the hope will be that Leonard can make enough progress to make his 2022 debut at that point.