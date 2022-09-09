Steelers will honor Dwayne Haskins with a helmet decal, all season long

Getty Images

On April 9, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died in a traffic accident in Florida. The Steelers will honor his memory throughout the 2022 season.

Team spokesman Burt Lauten has announced that the team will wear a helmet decal bearing 3, the number Haskins wore during his time in Pittsburgh.

Haskins was only 24 when he passed. He served as one of the backups to Ben Roethlisberger in 2021.

He had a record-setting season as the starter at Ohio State in 2018, which helped him become a first-round pick of the Commanders in 2019.