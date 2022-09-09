Tahir Whitehead announces retirement

Getty Images

Former Lions linebacker Tahir Whitehead has announced his retirement. He retired as a Lion after six seasons in Detroit, two in Oakland, one with Carolina and one with Arizona.

Whitehead said he had hoped to play his entire career with the Lions.

“That’s why it was important to come back and retire a Lion,” Whitehead said, via Benjamin Raven of mlive.com reports.

The Lions drafted Whitehead in the fifth round in 2012, and he played 93 games with 54 starts with the team.

In his career, he made 685 tackles, 38 tackles for loss, six interceptions, three sacks and three forced fumbles.