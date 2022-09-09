Texans cut Royce Freeman

Getty Images

For the second time in nine days, the Texans released running back Royce Freeman.

The Texans originally cut him Aug. 31 but re-signed Freeman a day later. The team announced Friday it has cut him again.

Houston claimed Freeman was off waivers in 2021. He ran 35 times for 92 yards and caught seven passes for 62 yards in seven games for the team.

Rookie Dameon Pierce is at the top of the depth chart in Houston. Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale remain on the 53-man roster and fullback Paul Quessenberry is on the practice squad.

The Broncos made Freeman a third-round selection in 2018, and he has played 61 games with eight starts in his career. He has 432 career touches for 1,842 yards and nine touchdowns.