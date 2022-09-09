Titans, Amani Hooker agree on three-year extension

Getty Images

Safety Amani Hooker will kick off the new season as the owner of a new contract extension.

The Titans announced on Friday morning that Hooker has agreed to a multi-year contract extension. They did not announce any other terms, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the three-year deal is worth more than $33 million.

Hooker was a fourth-round pick in 2019 and he spent most of his first two seasons as a rotational player in the secondary. He nabbed four interceptions in that role during the 2020 season and moved on to start all 12 games he played last season.

He had 62 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in those appearances and added another eight tackles and an interception in their playoff loss to the Bengals.