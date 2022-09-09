Titans put Elijah Molden, Chance Campbell on IR

Getty Images

Friday has seen a number of players around the league ruled out for Sunday’s games and the Titans have ruled a couple of players out for an even longer stretch of time.

The team announced that defensive back Elijah Molden and linebacker Chance Campbell have both been placed on injured reserve. They will miss at least four games before being eligible to return.

Molden has been out for weeks with a groin injury. The 2021 third-round pick had 62 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 16 games with the team last season.

Campbell hurt his knee in practice this week. He was a sixth-round pick earlier this year.