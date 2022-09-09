Week 1 injury report roundup: Tyrann Mathieu, Michael Thomas questionable

Getty Images

The first week of the 2022 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Bills and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

Saints at Falcons

WR Michael Thomas (ankle) drew an expected questionable tag for the Saints as he works back from missing all of last season, but Tyrann Mathieu (illness) getting the same designation was a surprise. Mathieu missed practice on Friday. CB Paulson Adebo (ankle), WR Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder), and RB Dwayne Washington (hamstring) have been ruled out while S J.T. Gray (hamstring) and T Landon Young (hip) are also questionable.

Falcons WR Drake London (knee) is questionable to make his NFL debut this weekend. CB Darren Hall (quad) is in the same category.

Colts at Texans

LB Shaquille Leonard (back) is out for the Colts and T Dennis Kelly (knee) has a questionable tag.

The Texans list DE Mario Addison (thigh) as doubtful and DE Rasheem Green (thigh) as questionable.

49ers at Bears

49ers TE George Kittle (groin) didn’t practice all week, but the 49ers haven’t ruled him out. He’s listed as questionable, but G Daniel Brunskill (hamstring) will not play.

Bears rookie WR Velus Jones (hamstring) is considered doubtful while DE Dominique Robinson (knee) is their lone questionable player.

Ravens at Jets

Ravens T Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is likely going to wait another week to make his 2022 debut as he’s listed as doubtful. RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) and CB Marcus Peters (knee) are listed as questionable while DT Travis Jones (knee) has been ruled out.

The Jets have to shuffle their offensive line again because T Duane Brown (shoulder) is out and may be headed to injured reserve. T George Fant (knee), CB Justin Hardee (calf), T Conor McDermott (ankle), and CB D.J. Reed (knee) are all listed as questionable.

Steelers at Bengals

No Steelers players carry injury designations into the weekend.

TE Devin Asiasi (quad) won’t play for the Bengals. WR Trent Taylor (hamstring) and TE Mitchell Wilcox (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Browns at Panthers

T Jack Conklin (knee), T Christopher Hubbard (elbow), and WR Mike Woods (hamstring, illness) are all listed as questionable for the Browns. CB Greedy Williams (hamstring) was ruled out before being placed on injured reserve.

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (shin) didn’t draw an injury designation, but LB Brandon Smith (thigh) is listed as questionable.

Jaguars at Commanders

DT Folorunso Fatukasi (calf) is questionable to make his Jaguars debut on Sunday.

Commanders S Kam Curl (thumb) is out. Tight ends Logan Thomas (knee) and Cole Turner (hamstring) are considered questionable to play.

Eagles at Lions

The Eagles have no players with injury designations this week.

C Frank Ragnow (groin) is questionable for the Lions and feels like he’ll be able to play, but G Tommy Kraemer (back) has been ruled out. DE Levi Onwuzurike (back) is out, CB Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring) is doubtful, and LB Julian Okwara (hamstring) is questionable.

Patriots at Dolphins

S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), WR Jakobi Meyers (knee), WR Ty Montgomery (knee), CB Shaun Wade (ankle), and T Isaiah Wynn (back) are listed as questionable for the Patriots, although Wynn said that he’s playing on Sunday.

RB Salvon Ahmed (heel), TE Tanner Conner (knee), DT Raekwon Davis (knee), S Eric Rowe (pectoral), and LB Andrew Van Ginkel (illness) make up the questionable contingent for the Dolphins.

Giants at Titans

The Giants are set to play without edge defenders Azeez Ojulari (calf) and LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) as both players are listed as doubtful. S Dane Belton (collarbone) is listed as questionable.

LB Chance Campbell (knee), CB Lonnie Johnson (groin), T Jamarco Jones (triceps), and CB Elijah Molden (groin) were ruled out for the Titans with Molden and Campbell later going on injured reserve. LB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (neck) is listed as questionable.

Raiders at Chargers

The Raiders are free of injuries this weekend.

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson (ankle) and TE Donald Parham (hamstring) are expected to sit out after being listed as doubtful. LB Drue Tranquill (back) is the lone questionable Charger.

Packers at Vikings

The Packers are set to play without WR Allen Lazard (ankle) after listing him as doubtful. Tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are both questionable to play due to knee injuries.

DE Jonathan Bullard (biceps) and S Lewis Cine (knee) are questionable to play for the Vikings.

Chiefs at Cardinals

The Chiefs didn’t issue any injury designations this week.

The Cardinals are not in such good health. WR Rondale Moore (hamstring), G Cody Ford (ankle), and CB Trayvon Mullen (toe) will all miss the opener. DE J.J. Watt (calf) TE Zach Ertz (calf), CB Byron Murphy (illness), and G Justin Pugh (neck) are all listed as questionable for a team that’s also missing the suspended DeAndre Hopkins.

Buccaneers at Cowboys

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin (knee) is questionable to make his return from a torn ACL. WR Russell Gage (hamstring) is also questionable while CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Cowboys WR Chris Godwin (knee) was officially ruled out, but QB Dak Prescott (ankle) is good to go. S Jayron Kearse (neck) is listed as questionable.