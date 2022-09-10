49ers elevate Tashaun Gipson, Malik Turner for Week 1 at Bears

Getty Images

A former Pro Bowl safety who spent the last two years with the Bears likely will be in uniform in Chicago on Sunday, for the 49ers.

The 49ers have elevated Tashaun Gipson from the practice squad for the Week One game against the Bears.

Gipson played for the Bears in 2020 and 2021. The 32-year-old old also has played for the Browns, Jaguars, and Texans. He made it to the Pro Bowl in 2014, while playing in Cleveland.

The 49ers also elevated receivers Malik Turner, who spent the last two years with the Cowboys after starting his career in Seattle in 2018 and 2019.

All teams can elevated up to two practice squad players to the active roster each week. They then have to be added to the game-day roster. Presumably, the 49ers wouldn’t have elevated them if they planned to deactivate them.