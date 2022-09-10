Bills add incentives to Jordan Poyer’s contract

Getty Images

Bills safety Jordan Poyer didn’t get the contract extension he was seeking this offseason, but the Bills did give him something.

The Bills have added incentives to Poyer’s contract for this year, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Poyer had been eligible to earn up to $500,000 in incentives but could now make up to $2 million in incentives, on top of the $5.6 million salary that he’s guaranteed for this year.

Poyer’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said Poyer appreciated the Bills’ gesture and is still hoping to get a long-term extension done to remain in Buffalo beyond this year.

Without an extension, Poyer is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in March.