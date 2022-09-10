Browns elevate Isaac Rochell, Jordan Kunaszyk

The Browns have made a couple of roster moves in advance of Sunday’s season opener at Carolina.

Elevated from the practice squad to the active roster were defensive end Isaac Rochell and linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk.

The Browns also downgraded receiver Michael Woods II (illness, hamstring) to out. He had been listed as questionable.

Kunaszyk, a fourth-year pro from Cal, has played for the Panthers and Commanders. Rochell was a seventh-round pick of the Chargers in 2017. He spent four years in L.A. and one with the Colts.

Also questionable for the Browns on Sunday are tackle Jack Conklin (knee) and tackle Christopher Hubbard (elbow). The fact that they haven’t been downgraded indicates that they have made the trip to Charlotte.