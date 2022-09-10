Cardinals put Cody Ford on IR, sign Max Garcia off Giants practice squad

Getty Images

The Cardinals ruled guard Cody Ford out of Sunday’s game on Friday and they moved him to the injured reserve list on Saturday.

Ford, who came to Arizona in a preseason trade with the Bills, hurt his ankle during the week. The Cardinals replaced him on the roster by bringing back a familiar face.

They signed offensive lineman Max Garcia off of the Giants’ practice squad. Garcia played 36 games for Arizona over the last three seasons and made 11 starts last year.

Arizona also signed wide receiver Andre Baccelia off of their practice squad. Rondale Moore is out after hurting his hamstring in Thursday’s practice and DeAndre Hopkins is serving a six-game suspension.

They rounded out the day’s moves by waiving cornerback Javelin Guidry and promoting linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Jace Whittaker for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.