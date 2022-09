Getty Images

The Colts are trying to end an eight-year streak of starting the season 0-1. To assist in the effort, they’ve added a defensive back from the practice squad.

Brown signed with the Colts in March. He was cut in late August, and he then joined the practice squad.

He has played in 33 regular-season games, with four starts, in a career that dates back to 2018. A five-star recruit out of high school, he was undrafted out of Alabama.

The Colts open the season as road favorites against the Texans.