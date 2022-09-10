Cowboys elevate Cooper Rush, Brett Maher to active roster for Sunday night

Getty Images

The Cowboys now have a backup quarterback and a kicker on the active roster for their Sunday night game against the Buccaneers.

Dallas elevated quarterback Cooper Rush and kicker Brett Maher from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow’s game. That was expected, as the Cowboys’ 53-man roster had only Dak Prescott at quarterback and no kicker at all.

Teams are permitted to call up two players from the practice squad to the active roster before games, giving teams a little more roster flexibility. Rush and Maher will likely then go back on the practice squad next week.

Rush has spent the better part of four seasons with the Cowboys, and he started one game last year. Maher has also played previously with the Cowboys and has struggled with accuracy but has a strong leg, having made three field goals in his career from beyond 60 yards.