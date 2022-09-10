Deshaun Watson contract likely derailed Lamar Jackson talks

Posted by Mike Florio on September 10, 2022, 7:42 AM EDT
NFL: NOV 17 Texans at Ravens
It’s unclear whether the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson would have gotten a contract negotiated if the Browns hadn’t given quarterback Deshaun Watson a fully-guaranteed, $230 million, five-year deal. It’s fairly clear that the Watson contract played a huge role in keeping the Ravens and Jackson from getting something done.

It’s generally believed that Jackson wanted a fully-guaranteed contract, primarily since Watson got one. It’s not an unreasonable position for Jackson to take. He won a league MVP award. Watson didn’t. Jackson has been a model citizen for the Ravens away from the field. Watson, to put it mildly, has not. If Watson deserves five years with a full guarantee, Jackson does, too.

Conversely, it’s not unreasonable for the Ravens to refuse to do it. Subsequent contracts (such as the Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson deals) suggest that the Watson contract was an aberration. Indeed, the planets lined up perfectly for Watson. Off-field issues notwithstanding, he: (1) forced a trade from Houston; (2) managed to get four teams to the table in an effort to land his services; (3) eliminated the Browns from consideration after they’d burned the bridge with Baker Mayfield; and (4) witnessed a desperate Browns franchise make Watson an offer he couldn’t refuse, in the form of a fully-guaranteed deal.

Jackson, unless he jostles to be traded after the 2023 season, won’t be able to create the same kind of rush for his services. Even if he does, one of the teams pursuing him will have to be sufficiently desperate to offer the kind of contract that will trigger derision and disapproval from the rest of the league.

And if the Ravens decide to apply the franchise tag for 2023 and 2024, Jackson remains three years away from Kirk Cousins-style unrestricted free agency. Jackson, given his playing style, may not be the same player after three more years of regularly running the ball and taking hits.

It’s another reason why Jackson needs an agent who would have explained the situation to him. Who would have told him why the Watson deal was an unattainable goal, absent first and foremost a willingness to refuse to play for the Ravens. Who would have counseled him regarding the risks and rewards, the costs and benefits, the pros and cons of taking, or not taking, the best offer the Ravens put on the table.

Then there’s the possibility that Jackson was, and still is, quietly being advised by the NFL Players Association. Union president JC Tretter wrote an essay after the Watson deal urging agents to push for fully-guaranteed contracts. What if the NFLPA, in any advice it gave to Jackson, was trying to advance that agenda in lieu of considering the actual best interests of Jackson?

Because Jackson has not said much to anyone about the process, it’s fair to wonder where and from whom he has received his advice. If someone was advising him to hold firm for a fully-guaranteed contract without explaining that maybe he would have been better off getting the most guarantees he could and maxing out his compensation relative to the Murray and Wilson contracts, that would help explain the refusal to accept Baltimore’s final offer — if they were willing to exceed the Murray and Wilson numbers.

No one knows what the Ravens offered. But these are the Ravens, not one of the various dysfunctional teams that always find a way to screw things up. Given the deals they’ve done in recent years with key players, it’s fair to assume that the Ravens put together a package that, while not fully-guaranteed, became a strong alternative to $124 million over the next three years, on a year-to-year basis of $23 million in 2022, roughly $46 million under the exclusive franchise tag in 2023, and then $55.2 million under the tag in 2024.

Unless Jackson is planning a power play, such as demanding a trade after the 2022 season, the choice came down to Door No. 1 ($124 million over three years) or Door No. 2 (Baltimore’s best offer, as part of a deal that wasn’t fully-guaranteed). He chose Door No. 1. He has every right to do it. Here’s hoping he did it with a full understanding and appreciation of the ramifications of passing on Door No. 2. Saying, “It wasn’t fully-guaranteed” isn’t a good enough reason to do that.

39 responses to “Deshaun Watson contract likely derailed Lamar Jackson talks

  1. You’ve explained things clearly, and thanks.

    I like Lamar as a person, but him acting as his own agent is akin to Drew Rosenhaus or Don Yee acting as offensive co-ordinators on an NFL team. Not their, or his field of expertise.

    The 15% commission or whatever would be more than made up by having an agent to the negotiating.

  2. Ravens might’ve shot themselves in the foot with this one. This is the same scenario they had with Flacco. Flacco bet on himself in the 5th year won the super bowl and massive contract. The Ravens couldn’t field a team for him to succeed cause of the contract and the rest of Flaccos time in Baltimore was mediocre at best because of it.

  3. Ravens would be foolish to give a guy who can’t throw a 30-yd out-pattern, a guaranteed bounty. Jackson’s ceiling is a playoff appearance – that’s it. Right now there are at least 5 NFL QBs who are preferred over a guy who uses his legs better than his arm.

  4. If you want a stupid contract, just go sign with the Browns. Good luck. The rest of the league won’t try to be so stupid (at least two for two so far). If players want fully guaranteed contracts, they’ll just have to sign shorter ones. That’s all.
    As for Jackson demand, how many teams will change their offensive style to fit his game? His list of suitors is probably kind of low. Same logic holds for Colin Kaepernick. How many teams can run a second offense for their backup QB? Guess that answer is real close to zero. Alternatively, if players want more out years guaranteed, they can agree in contract that if they are placed on IR, they reduce their salaries for the period. Who is dumb enough to commit $230 million for 5 years for a player? (It does take only one)

  5. The Browns screwed a lot of teams over with that abomination of a contract. Now every Tom, dick and Harry is going to want something similar. The Ravens are right for wanting some protections and drawing a line. The browns can also forget about doing business with any other team in the league now for the foreseeable future, because it wouldn’t surprised me that everyone hates them for this

  6. I never understood why more players ( especially quarterbacks ) don’t utilize the immense leverage they have to negotiate fully guaranteed contracts when it comes to the bargaining table. MLB players and NBA players, for the most part, all get fully guaranteed contracts in leagues that generate less revenue. It’s insane to think that MVP caliber talents aren’t getting fully guaranteed contracts and are being leveraged to renegotiate mid contract. When Kurt Cousins leveraged his way out of Washington by playing on the franchise tag, he opened a lot of eyes. Good for Deshaun Watson and good for Lamar Jackson. Get your money in full.

  7. That is a valid point about the side effects of the Watson deal. With Lamar, the ravens had a real narrow opportunity to not necessarily reset the QB market, but at the very least put a bandaid on that particular financial bullet wound by making a statement about how much a team should mortgage for one player. Theoretically they still can, but that will also send a poor message to other potential free agents in the future: that a serial sex offender is worth $250 million but I’m not?

  8. Look to next year’s draft (and this year’s production from LJ) to get a better barometer of the paths the Ravens will take (exclusive vs. non-exclusive on tags if no LT deal worked out prior).

  9. Jackson’s inability to read a defense and accurately pass the football derailed his contact talks

  11. I guess the Browns decided that since they can’t compete with other teams, they would just screw everybody by setting a “standard” that every Quarterback with an overinflated opinion of themselves would demand. Having said that….Lamar Jackson is overrated and must have that overinflated opinion of himself.

  12. Yep. That about about sums it up. Steve Bisciotti is carrying the flag for the owners while Lamar Jackson is carrying the flag for the players. The owners will stay away from guaranteed contracts as long as they can.

  13. I have been on Lamar Jackson’s side on the contract negotiations, especially the choice to forgo an agent. However, the idea that he is relying on the NFLPA or one of their brain trust has lost me.
    Notwithstanding, he is a grown man who is entitled to make personal choices. This article laid out the obvious about the uniqueness of Watson’s contract situation. Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson got the ‘memo’. It is highly probable that an agent wouldn’t have changed Lamar’s mind.
    My late dad always told me “you lie on your bed the way you make it.”

  15. Jackson needs to hire an agent. Unfortunately, I suspect he will not get the type of contract he desires without an agent who can be the hard-nosed negotiator.

  16. In response to the franchise tag…

    When the NFLPA negotiated the CBA, what did they get in return after allowing the NFL to still be able to control the rights of a free agent player?

    Less padded practices?

    SMH.

  17. Lamar still has a strong bargaining position .The $124million over the three years seems reasonable and if he gets injured it is advantageous to the Ravens.However those two years at $46 and $55million will be devastating to their salary cap

  18. The Watson contact is on outlier and is not going to become the standard especially with a quarterback who puts his body at risk like Jackson does. Of all the 32 starting quarterbacks given his propensity for attacking the ball and running Jackson looks like the most likely to be injured on any given Sunday. The owner of the Ravens didn’t become a billionaire by making bad deals.

  19. Why not meet in the middle with 3 years fully guaranteed since that’s all that’s guaranteed as a practical matter on a 5 year deal. Then free agency looms again in 3 years.

  23. Watson is working for sports most irresponsible franchise, carrying on a trading of self inflicted wounds.
    Nothing can compare to the ineptitude of the Browns.
    The Ravens are no longer the Browns, and will not do something that stupid..

  24. You’re overlooking the fact that neither the Kyler Murray or Russel Wilson contracts came close to Watson’s, but next offseason Lamar gets to sit back and watch what Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow get. You can count on the two of them getting way more guaranteed money than Kyler and Russ. He’s gambling on playing one season, then sitting back and watching massive contracts handed out to Herbert and Burrow, before he squeezes the Ravens for a lot more guaranteed money than what he could have gotten this year.

  25. Actually, the only way Lamar has a strong bargaining position is, if there is a demand for his services from another team. I’ve never heard any other team linked or potentially linked to him. (and yes, there are rumors all of the time about how if someone were available X team would be interested).

    I think Lamar is a strong athlete, but running QBs don’t age well. I think he needs to strike now, because if he is injured an loses his ability to run, there will be no market for him. He needs to have someone advising him of the risks.

  26. A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush. He is comparable to Kyler Murray. His agent should counter offer with a contract in that area.

  27. Not everyone can molest 24 women and get 235 mil gaurenteed. Only scumbags willing to sign with the clowns get that type of money. Just go win a Super Bowl and you’ll get all the money u need lamarvalous!

  28. The teams spread X dollars over union members so why should the union push to further concentrate money in quarterbacks so others make not only less money, but with less guaranteed since economic risk to teams jumps with salary and guarantees?

  29. Glad the Browns made it more difficult on their division rival! And the Dolphins gave T.Hill $30 million per year, NFL salaries always go up every year.

  30. What you really mean is when the female Houston DA (D) failed to indict Watson on any account with 24 witness available it derailed the Jackson contract talks. Context is key.

  32. As a Bengals fan, I am super worried.

    The Ravens are a stand up organization, with no history of being cheap.

    Cleveland really screwed everyone with a young QB. Who gives the largest ever contact to a guy facing sexual assault charges who hasn’t played in over a year?

    It’s gotta be the worst front office move in NFL history.

  33. I THINK he mistakenly conflated fairness with leverage. Which is why football players in most cases should have agents.

  34. “It’s another reason why Jackson needs an agent who would have explained the situation to him. Who would have told him why the Watson deal was an unattainable goal, absent first and foremost a willingness to refuse to play for the Ravens. Who would have counseled him regarding the risks and rewards, the costs and benefits, the pros and cons of taking, or not taking, the best offer the Ravens put on the table.”

    I am absolutely certain that Lamar Jackson knows everything that you are stating and have stated and he STILL wants a fully guaranteed contract. IF he knows that he will NEVER settle for anything less then he has NO NEED for an agent. He is careening towards free agency in 2025. ALL he NEEDS is a policy insuring him in case of a career ending injury. As much as you have banged the table for Lamar to have an agent who will talk him into settling for the Ravens best offer there are others who are banging the table for him to stay the course. No one is right and no one is wrong. It just boggles the mind that you keep writing this same article over and over again. Nothing is going to change. IF the Ravens do not want to give him the fully guaranteed contract and Lamar does not want to sign anything but a fully guaranteed contract then this is just a really long dance. I can’t wait for the Raven’s season to begin. Every game I will be cheering for Lamar Jackson to make all of the naysayers eat EVERY LAST WORD.

  35. It would also be perfectly understandable if LJ, like many athletes today, simply declared that he wanted a to be the highest paid player, and get a fully guaranteed contract, period. $250 million with 80% guaranteed? Nope. $200 million fully guaranteed? Nope.

    Fans and some media like to characterize this as the team screwing the player out of “generational wealth.” We aren’t talking $20 million offered vs. $230 million demanded though. ANY contract that will insure that the player makes $100 million or more IS Generational wealth. This dispute is solely about ego and narcissism.

  36. Lamar is going to make a fortune like every other good QB. Prescott got paid after a major injury, Watson got paid after assaulting many women. Lamar will get a big deal at some point and the media will move on to the next one: When will Burrows get his?

  37. spiritualsportsfan says:
    September 10, 2022 at 8:22 am

    “I have been on Lamar Jackson’s side on the contract negotiations, especially the choice to forgo an agent. However, the idea that he is relying on the NFLPA or one of their brain trust has lost me.”

    And that’s ALL it is an idea. Speculation. There is NOTHING to prove that the NFLPA is advising Lamar. But then you can claim that you have been on Lamar Jackson’s side all you want. No reason to believe that anything before that “However” is true. Nor does it matter. The man is going to do what he wants to.

  38. Thats kinda funny in that it would be the new Cleveland team kinda screwing the old Cleveland franchise ..

  39. wutangisforthechildren30 says:
    September 10, 2022 at 7:59 am

    “The Browns screwed a lot of teams over with that abomination of a contract. Now every Tom, dick and Harry is going to want something similar.”

    This is the most absurd statement that I have seen today. There aren’t twenty people IN THE WORLD who can play quarterback at the level where their franchise isn’t wishing that they had another quarterback. No freaking way there are more than TEN who would believe in their own mind that they could garner a fully guaranteed deal such as the one Watson was able to demand when Baker Mayfield publicly asked for a trade out of Cleveland.

