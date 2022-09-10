George Kittle feeling better, “doing everything I can to be on the field Sunday”

Getty Images

San Francisco tight end George Kittle is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Chicago, but he sounds optimistic about playing.

Kittle said on Friday that he has improved every day since suffering a groin injury on Monday and missing the rest of the week of practice.

“Feeling significantly better than where we were at Monday, even better than Wednesday, even better than Thursday,” Kittle said Friday after the injury report came out, via TheAthletic.com. “Taking great steps forward. Definitely doing everything I can to be on the field Sunday. I’ve had games in the past where I haven’t practiced all week and played. Hopefully, getting off the plane, I feel better tomorrow and [Sunday] and then I have an actual opportunity to be out there and play.”

Kittle is one of the most important players in the 49ers’ offense, and if he’s not able to go, that would be a big blow to quarterback Trey Lance. But Kittle appears to think he has a good chance of playing.