Inside the Darren Waller deal

Under his prior contract, Raiders tight end Darren Waller was woefully underpaid, at $6.75 million in remaining compensation this year and $7 million in 2023. He got a new deal on Saturday.

Per a source with knowledge of the contract, here are the terms.

1. 2022 base salary: $11 million, fully guaranteed.

2. 2022 per-game roster bonus: $1.275 million total.

3. 2023 base salary: $11 million, $8.25 million of which is fully guaranteed at signing. The remaining $2.75 million becomes fully guarantee in March 2023.

4. 2023 per-game roster bonus: $1.275 million total.

5. 2023 offseason workout bonus: $200,000.

6. 2024 base salary: $10.25 million.

7. 2024 per-game roster bonus: $1.275 million total.

8. 2024 offseason workout bonus: $200,000.

9. 2025 base salary: $11.525 million.

10. 2025 per-game roster bonus: $1.275 million total.

11. 2025 offseason workout bonus: $200,000.

12. 2026 base salary: $13.525 million.

13. 2026 per-game roster bonus: $1.275 million total.

14. 2026 offseason workout bonus: $200,000.

15. 2022-26 incentives: $250,000, for making the Pro Bowl.

The deal includes $19.25 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Waller joins Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Falcons tackle Jake Matthews as the three other players 30 or older to receive extension with $17 million or more in new-money average despite having two years left on their current deals.

Waller has $6.375 million tied to being on the game-day roster, the most for a tight end.

The contract didn’t take the 17th game check of $735,294 each year into account. That actually reduces the new-money average to $16.75 million.

Basically, Waller got an $11 million raise over what he would have earned over the next two years. The Raiders thereafter have a year-to-year option for 2024, 2025, and 2026.