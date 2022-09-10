Jets put Duane Brown on IR

Getty Images

The Jets signed veteran Duane Brown to step in as their starting left tackle after Mekhi Becton‘s season-ending knee injury, but an injury of his own has forced the Jets to change plans.

Brown missed practice this week with a shoulder injury and was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Ravens on Friday. He will miss at least three more games as well because he was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

George Fant is expected to move back to left tackle after kicking to the right side in the wake of the Brown signing. Rookie Max Mitchell will start at right tackle.

The Jets also promoted tackle Grant Hermanns from the practice squad.