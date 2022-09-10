Ken Walker, Damien Lewis questionable for Seahawks

Getty Images

Seahawks rookie running back Ken Walker didn’t practice at all this week as he recovers from hernia surgery, but the team hasn’t ruled him out of Monday night’s game against the Broncos yet.

Walker is listed as questionable to play in the season opener. Given the lack of practice time, it’s hard to see him winding up in the lineup and the Seahawks will roll with Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer, and DeeJay Dallas if Walker is inactive.

Left guard Damien Lewis is also listed as questionable for the Seahawks. He has knee and ankle injuries that kept him from practicing.

Cornerback Artie Burns (groin) also sat out practice and is listed as doubtful. Long snapper Tyler Ott (shoulder) and linebacker Alton Robinson (knee) have been ruled out.