Pete Carroll on Geno Smith: “I expect him to play well”

Posted by Mike Florio on September 10, 2022, 8:17 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

On Monday night, the Seahawks host the Broncos to start the season. Russell Wilson‘s former backup, Geno Smith, gets the start for the home team.

What does Seattle coach Pete Carroll expect of Smith, who hasn’t been a full-time starter since 2014?

“I expect him to be really solid,” Carroll told reporters on Monday. “I expect him to run the offense just like he has been doing it all along. I think he’s well experienced. He’s been around a long time. He’ll be poised about it, and he’s in command of it. And he’s seen a lot of the looks throughout the time we’ve been together in this camp. So he’s ready to go. I expect him to play well.”

Smith played well last year, when Wilson was injured. If Smith doesn’t play well this year, Drew Lock will get the assignment.

Carroll has made it clear that the competition continues between Smith and Lock. All too often, the player who wins a quarterback competition simply wins the right to be the first one benched. If Smith loses to Wilson on Monday night, Lock could inch closer to getting an opportunity to play.

3 responses to “Pete Carroll on Geno Smith: “I expect him to play well”

  1. We dont coach we’ve already seen him and he’s not very good at playing football. Good luck on Monday Night. Lets ride

  2. Smith has spent the bulk of his career up to this point as a journeyman backup.
    He may perform “well”, but there’s nothing about him that’s dynamic or sets him apart from the pack.
    If he showed more than that, he would have been starting somewhere before now.
    Seattle fans better hope he’s a late bloomer like Rich Gannon with the Raiders.

  3. Geno just needs to take care of the football and lean on his star WR’s and Penny. Throw the ball away and live to fight again when you get the ball back. 🏈

