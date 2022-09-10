Quenton Nelson gets four-year, $80 million extension

Posted by Charean Williams on September 10, 2022, 10:37 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 02 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
On the eve of the Colts’ season opener, Quenton Nelson has become the highest-paid offensive guard in football.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the Colts and Nelson have agreed to terms on a four-year, $80 million extension that includes $60 million in guarantees.

Brandon Scherff‘s $16.5 million average previously topped all guards in annual average, and Joe Thuney previously had the most guaranteed money at $46.89 million.

Nelson was scheduled to make $13.75 million in 2022 on his fifth-year option.

He has made four Pro Bowls in four seasons, and last season, when he missed four games with injury, was the first he didn’t make the All-Pro team.

Quenton Nelson gets four-year, $80 million extension

  1. An amazing, must-watch player – I always focus on #56 when the Colts have the ball. Go Quenton Nelson, Go Irish (Yikes! 0-2), Go Colts!!!

