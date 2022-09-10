Raiders, Darren Waller agree to contract extension

September 10, 2022
The Raiders and Darren Waller were working on getting a contract extension done before Sunday, and they made it by a day.

Waller and the Raiders have agreed to a three-year contract extension, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed.

The Raiders had Waller under contract for two more seasons at $6.75 million a year, but they agreed to a new deal with $51 million in new money.

Rosenhaus noted that negotiations were challenging, and Waller hired Rosenhaus just two weeks ago to try to get a deal done before the start of the season.

Waller, who will turn 30 on Tuesday, has played his best football with the Raiders, and now they’ve invested in keeping him around for the foreseeable future.

  2. Good for him. There was speculation he was going to be the odd man out for the new regime. Wonder if those plans changed when they got a load of his hands. He’s invaluable in the short passing game they’re rumored to be installing, Waller plucks all those darts out of the air that Amari Cooper would drop regularly.

  3. In my opinion Darren is the best tight end now. He will be next season. He will be the season after that.

  4. Great, now go out there tomorrow and get 2 TDs and 50 plus yards receiving! My fantasy team needs it!

  5. He will be reworking a new contract somewhere else soon, the Raiders losing season begins tomorrow. The Chargers win easily.

  6. There was never speculation that he was going to be the odd man out. The HC had Gronk. You don’t think he wants a dominate TE on the roster????

