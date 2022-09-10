Raiders, Darren Waller agree to contract extension

Getty Images

The Raiders and Darren Waller were working on getting a contract extension done before Sunday, and they made it by a day.

Waller and the Raiders have agreed to a three-year contract extension, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed.

The Raiders had Waller under contract for two more seasons at $6.75 million a year, but they agreed to a new deal with $51 million in new money.

Rosenhaus noted that negotiations were challenging, and Waller hired Rosenhaus just two weeks ago to try to get a deal done before the start of the season.

Waller, who will turn 30 on Tuesday, has played his best football with the Raiders, and now they’ve invested in keeping him around for the foreseeable future.