Randy Gregory, Billy Turner are questionable for Broncos on Monday night

Getty Images

The Broncos open the season on Monday night. It remains to be seen whether they’ll have a couple of key players who have been battling inuries.

Linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder, knee) and offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) are questionable for the game at Seattle.

Other starters with injury issues are receiver KJ Hamler (knee, hip) and linebacker Josey Jewell (calf). Hamler is questionable, and Jewell is doubtful.

Both Gregory and Turner started camp on the PUP list. They were activated on August 15.

Coach Nathaniel Hackett was tight lipped when pressed by reporters about Gregory’s chances of playing. Hackett did say that Alex Singleton will get most of Jewell’s reps, if he can’t play.

The next question becomes whether the injured players will make the trip to Seattle. One or more downgrades could happen on Sunday.