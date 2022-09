Getty Images

The Ravens will open the season without their starting left tackle.

Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out for Sunday’s game, and he will not travel with the team to play the Jets.

Stanley has been plagued by injury recently, playing in just one game last season and six the year before. He had ankle surgery in October and still isn’t 100 percent healthy.

Ja'Wuan James is expected to start at left tackle in Stanley’s place.