Robert Woods ready to go in his return from ACL surgery

Getty Images

Robert Woods last played a game on Nov. 7 against the Titans, catching seven passes for 98 yards. Woods now plays for the Titans.

Woods tore his anterior cruciate ligament in a Nov. 12 practice, the same week the Rams signed Odell Beckham Jr. In March, the Rams dealt Woods to the Titans after signing Allen Robinson.

Woods will make his debut with the Titans on Sunday, having fully recovered from his knee surgery.

He played five snaps in the third preseason game, catching one pass for 3 yards.

“Having a little taste in that Arizona preseason game, having that first catch and really just running around and having game experience, feeling that quickness, feeling ready, being able to get my hands on the ball,” Woods said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “It was kind of that solidification that I am feeling ready, feeling quick, and ready to do it for the season.”

The Titans are counting on Woods to help replace A.J. Brown, who the team traded to the Eagles.

Woods, a second-round selection of the Bills in 2013, has 570 receptions for 7,077 yards with 35 touchdowns.