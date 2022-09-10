Texans place Mario Addison on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Texans made several moves ahead of their Week 1 game against the Colts.

They placed defensive end Mario Addison (thigh) on injured reserve. Addison will have to miss at least four games before returning to the active roster.

Addison signed with Houston in May, reuniting with Texans defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire after the two were together with the Bills. He appeared in all 17 games with the Bills last season and totaled 29 tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles.

The team signed linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis and defensive end Demone Harris from the practice squad to the 53-player roster.

The Texans also elevated quarterback Jeff Driskel and receiver Chris Conley from the practice squad as standard elevations for Sunday’s game.