49ers don’t know extent of Elijah Mitchell’s knee injury

49ers running back Elijah Mitchell left Sunday’s game in Chicago with a knee injury in the first half and he was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the day.

It’s unclear how much more time Mitchell might miss at this point. After the 19-10 loss was in the books, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that there was initially a thought that Mitchell could return on Sunday but that there isn’t any word on the extent of the injury.

“I’m not sure,” Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “[The medical staff] thought he had a chance to come back and then they ruled him out about a quarter later, so not sure yet.”

Mitchell ran six times for 41 yards before leaving the game.